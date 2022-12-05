Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Essentials to Strengthen Your Winter Wellness Routine

The winter months are a good time to strengthen our wellness routine. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some great products to help you do just that.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:32:15-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares winter wellness essentials for everyone

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid is a must-have as you update your winter routine.

The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48-hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.

Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream is clinically proven to calm dry, itchy eczema-prone skin and strengthen the skin’s protective barrier. Enriched with colloidal oatmeal, this fast-absorbing eczema cream delivers 24 hours of hydration for your baby and is gentle enough for everyday use. You can go to eucerinus.com to find out where to purchase.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com