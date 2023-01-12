Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Essential Products to Start the New Year Off Right

As we settle into the new year, we're all thinking about ways to improve our daily routines. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us to share her favorite products.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 10:46:10-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Jan-new-ary essentials

Start the new year with extra cash by listing on Poshmark.

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both with Hyaluronic Acid, are must-haves as you update your winter routine.

The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. Add Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements to your routine now and see results in as little as three months! They are clinically proven and specifically formulated with the exclusive Aminomar collagen complex along with key vitamins to nourish the hair. Shop for Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements on Viviscal.com or online at Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Target, or Amazon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com