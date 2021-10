Nothing says summer like fresh summer fruit. This salad reaps all the delicious flavors of summer and keeps you coming back for more. It works well with any summer fruit. I love to use stone fruits like nectarines or peaches but I also love using fresh strawberries and pairing it for brunch with a quiche. Whatever fruit you add, you can’t go wrong with this salad.

Learn how to make the delicious dish by visiting: https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/summer-fruit-arugula-salad