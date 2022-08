International jazz recording artist, Eric Darius, is getting ready to perform in Tampa Bay and release his new album.

The jazz/R&B saxophonist, producer and performer is playing at the Palladium in St. Petersburg on Friday. This will also mark the release of his new album "Unleashed."

He stopped by Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to give us a sneak peak of what you can expect.

For more information, visit EricDarius.com.