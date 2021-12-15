Erasable Med Spa

Non-invasive body contouring treatments such as the truSculpt flex and truSculpt iD are FDA-approved treatments that reduce the appearance of fat and build muscle with zero downtime. Minimal discomfort without the need for needles, anesthesia or pain medication. TruSculpt iD can melt away up to 25% fat pocket and build up to 30% more muscle giving patients a leaner, slimmer and healthier appearance. Safe for all skin types, no BMI restrictions, fully customizable and 15-minute treatments, truBody is a treatment truly designed for everyone. Perfect treatment for a bride getting ready for her wedding, a man who wants to look his best for his high school reunion, or anyone who wants to lose fat and build muscle without having to take time off of work for recovery.

