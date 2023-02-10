Epicurean Hotel Celebrating Valentine's Day with Special Menu Items, Fun Classes

The Epicurean Hotel is celebrating Valentine's Day with special menu items and fun classes for you and your sweetheart, or with your friends!

Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar is presenting four curated menu items, available from Feb. 10 - 14, in addition to their regular dinner menu.

Selections include:

• Baked Brie En Croute

• Horseradish Crusted Sturgeon

• 20 oz. Dry Aged Delmonico for two

• Mini Red Velvet Cake for two

Special rosé wine and festive cocktails will also be available throughout the weekend.

The Epicurean Theatre is offering a variety of classes perfect for couples or a Galentine’s Day group, including Painting & Vino on Feb. 11, and Bend, Bubbles & Brunch on Feb. 12.

For more information on the special menu items or the classes, visit EpicureanHotel.com.