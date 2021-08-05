The Epicurean Hotel is hosting the sixth annual Epic Chef Masters (Aug. 2, 9 & 16) to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay. Modified and rebilled as the Epic Chef Masters, this year’s event features local executive chefs, rather than sous chefs who participated in the past. Epic Chef Masters has also been condensed into a three-week competition (previously seven weeks), pitting some of the Tampa Bay area’s top restaurants in a friendly cooking competition judged by select audience members each week.

The three-week competition schedule is as follows:

Aug. 2 Chef Ferrell Alvarez, Rooster & the Till. Chef Michael Buttacavoli, Cena

Aug. 9 Chef Ted Dorsey, The Mill Restaurant. Chef Eric McHugh, HEW Parlor & Chophouse Aug.16. Chef Marty Blitz, Mise en Place. Chef Tyson Grant, Parkshore Grill