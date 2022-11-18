Entertaining Ideas to Host the Perfect Holiday Get-Together

It's almost time for gatherings with friends and family as we celebrate the holidays.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, joins us with some great entertaining ideas to host the perfect get-together this holiday season.

Violife makes it easy for you to create your favorite cheesy Thanksgiving recipe free from dairy, soy, and gluten – so everyone around the table can enjoy the meal.

Vivino makes it easy for you to find the right wine for your next holiday gathering. Available for free on both Apple and Android devices, Vivino helps you find the right wine based on your personal taste preferences. Start by scanning, rating, and reviewing five or more wines in the app, and Vivino’s wine-matching technology will curate wine recommendations you and your guests are sure to love.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant QDOBA has you covered with holiday entertaining spreads packed with flavor at a great value. Guests can enjoy QDOBA’s group catering options and choose from items like an Ultimate Nacho Bar, Mega Burrito 10-Pack, Taco Kit for 10, or Chip & Dip Party Packs Chips.

Faribault Mill has great gifts for everyone this holiday season. They have both wool and cotton blankets, all made in the US. They make great high quality, gorgeous gifts! They're also doing something called "Spread the Warmth." For every bed blanket sold, Faribault Mill will donate a woolen blanket to nonprofits dedicated to serving youth experiencing homelessness in 13 cities.

To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.