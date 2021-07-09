Enjoying the Splendor of Reno & Lake Tahoe Just Got Easier

Former Pro Snowboarder and Reno-Tahoe Airport Ambassador, Nick Visconti, explains how new flight options make it easy to book travel from most U.S. hubs to experience year-round family fun in Reno and Lake Tahoe.

With many Americans back in vacation mode and eager to book out-of-town trips, travelers are thinking about what destinations are available to them. Convenience, affordability, and recreation are all factors to be considered, which fits the mold for Reno-Lake Tahoe - a diverse West Coast destination with much to offer.

Reno is Nevada’s second city, lively but more low-key than Las Vegas, with more fun to offer the whole family. Lake Tahoe, 45 minutes from Reno, is known worldwide for its natural beauty and year-round outdoor recreation. Because of this mix of city energy and outdoor adventure, Reno-Lake Tahoe provides the perfect getaway for families as America returns to summer travel. Business travelers and conference organizers can also take advantage of the region’s magic mix of world-class recreation and world-changing innovation that has made Reno-Tahoe a hub for entrepreneurial innovation.

Luckily, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is now servicing most hubs in the United States. Flights to Reno from two dozen cities across the country, including the southeastern region, make getting there easier than ever before.

Interview courtesy: Reno-Tahoe International Airport

