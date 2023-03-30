Enjoy Tapas and Wines from Spain at Ceviche in Downtown St. Pete

We're talking a little tapas with some local flair as Ceviche joins us in our kitchen!

Ceviche is an authentic tapas-style restaurant located in downtown St. Petersburg. Opened in 1997, the menu is inspired by Barcelona and its laid-back and delicious approach to life and recreates the magic of the Iberian coast here in the Bay area. Their extensive menu has something for everyone!

Ceviche offers happy hour every day from 3 - 6 p.m. with a $6, $7, and $8 Bar Bites menu including traditional Spanish drinks.

You can find Ceviche at 332 Beach Drive NE in St. Pete, or visit them online at Ceviche.com.