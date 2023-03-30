Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Enjoy Tapas and Wines from Spain at Ceviche in Downtown St. Pete

We're talking a little tapas with some local flair as Ceviche joins us in our kitchen! Ceviche is an authentic tapas-style restaurant inspired by Barcelona in downtown St. Pete.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 08:08:14-04

We're talking a little tapas with some local flair as Ceviche joins us in our kitchen!

Ceviche is an authentic tapas-style restaurant located in downtown St. Petersburg. Opened in 1997, the menu is inspired by Barcelona and its laid-back and delicious approach to life and recreates the magic of the Iberian coast here in the Bay area. Their extensive menu has something for everyone!

Ceviche offers happy hour every day from 3 - 6 p.m. with a $6, $7, and $8 Bar Bites menu including traditional Spanish drinks.

You can find Ceviche at 332 Beach Drive NE in St. Pete, or visit them online at Ceviche.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com