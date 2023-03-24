Enjoy Tampa Bay's Best Food & Drinks at TASTE at the Straz Next Month

Watch Now
The Straz Center’s annual eat-and-drink extravaganza is back! TASTE at the Straz is on Saturday, April 1 on Tampa's beautiful Riverwalk.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 24, 2023
Supporting the arts has never tasted so good! TASTE at the Straz is back!

You'll enjoy Tampa Bay's best food, craft brews, cocktails, and more, all on Tampa's beautiful Riverwalk. With multiple stages of live music, TASTE is a glorious evening of eating, drinking, and experiencing our region’s extraordinary culture.

This signature fundraising event has raised over $2.5 million in support of the Straz Center’s world-class productions and arts education programs.

TASTE at the Straz is Saturday, April 1. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

