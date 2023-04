Get ready for a jazz and art experience, all for a good cause! The Uptown Music Festival is happening next month, supporting the programs and efforts of the University Area CDC.

It's happening Saturday, May 6 at the University Area Community Park. In addition to fantastic music, there will be art, a Kids Zone, arts and crafts, food, and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit UptownMusicFestival.com.