Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Enjoy Intimate Concerts at NonTraditional Venues at the Listening Room Festival

For the past 12 years, the Listening Room Festival has given fans the opportunity to enjoy intimate concerts at different nontraditional venues in Tampa Bay, including people's homes!
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:25:59-05

For the past 12 years, music fans in Tampa Bay have been able to get up close and enjoy intimate concerts at different nontraditional venues, including people's homes! It's all part of the Listening Room Festival.

It runs from March 9-12 and includes a big presentation at the Palladium Theater on March 10.

ARIELLA will be performing and they joined us in studio to give us a preview of what you can expect. For more information on their music, visit MyAriella.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Listening Room Festival, visit ListeningRoomFestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com