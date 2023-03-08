Enjoy Intimate Concerts at NonTraditional Venues at the Listening Room Festival

For the past 12 years, music fans in Tampa Bay have been able to get up close and enjoy intimate concerts at different nontraditional venues, including people's homes! It's all part of the Listening Room Festival.

It runs from March 9-12 and includes a big presentation at the Palladium Theater on March 10.

ARIELLA will be performing and they joined us in studio to give us a preview of what you can expect. For more information on their music, visit MyAriella.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Listening Room Festival, visit ListeningRoomFestival.com.