Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Enjoy Free Halloween Activities, Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk This Weekend

The Tampa Riverwalk is the place to be this Halloween season with events for the whole family brought to you by Friends of the Riverwalk.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 10:13:49-04

The Tampa Riverwalk is the place to be this Halloween season with events for the whole family brought to you by Friends of the Riverwalk.

This Saturday, October 29, you can enjoy free, spooky activities along the Tampa Riverwalk from Water Works Park to MacDill Park. It all begins at 4 p.m.

More than 50 organizations and businesses will host treat stations so kids can safely enjoy trick-or-treating. Treat bags are free (while supplies last). There will also be a host of fun activities along the way, plus a DJ, food trucks, and photo ops.

Children can also compete to win a prize in the costume contest. This year, for the first time, there's also a costume contest for pets.

The fun continues with a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Cancer warriors from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will judge the boats and award prizes for the Best Decorated. There's still time to register your boat and participate, with proceeds benefiting NPCF.

For more information, head to TheTampaRiverwalk.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com