Enjoy Free Halloween Activities, Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk This Weekend

The Tampa Riverwalk is the place to be this Halloween season with events for the whole family brought to you by Friends of the Riverwalk.

This Saturday, October 29, you can enjoy free, spooky activities along the Tampa Riverwalk from Water Works Park to MacDill Park. It all begins at 4 p.m.

More than 50 organizations and businesses will host treat stations so kids can safely enjoy trick-or-treating. Treat bags are free (while supplies last). There will also be a host of fun activities along the way, plus a DJ, food trucks, and photo ops.

Children can also compete to win a prize in the costume contest. This year, for the first time, there's also a costume contest for pets.

The fun continues with a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Cancer warriors from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will judge the boats and award prizes for the Best Decorated. There's still time to register your boat and participate, with proceeds benefiting NPCF.

For more information, head to TheTampaRiverwalk.com.