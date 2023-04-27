Enjoy Food, Music & More at the Tampa Riverfest Next Weekend

The Tampa Riverfest returns next weekend - May 5 & 6! This free, two-day event celebrates everything the Tampa Riverwalk has to offer, including its cultural institutions, local restaurants, and music.

The family-friendly festival spans the entire Riverwalk and features food, a live concert series, vendors, activities, and much more.

Riverfest concludes with a Lantern Parade along the Riverwalk on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8:30 p.m. Festival-goers are invited to attend a lantern-making workshop on Saturday or bring their own.

Visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com for a list of activities, parking, and to purchase sampling wristbands and VIP tickets.