Enjoy Food, Music & More at the Tampa Riverfest Next Weekend

The Tampa Riverfest returns next weekend - May 5 &amp; 6! This free, two-day event celebrates everything the Tampa Riverwalk has to offer.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 27, 2023
The family-friendly festival spans the entire Riverwalk and features food, a live concert series, vendors, activities, and much more.

Riverfest concludes with a Lantern Parade along the Riverwalk on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8:30 p.m. Festival-goers are invited to attend a lantern-making workshop on Saturday or bring their own.

Visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com for a list of activities, parking, and to purchase sampling wristbands and VIP tickets.

