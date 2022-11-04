Watch Now
Enjoy Burger Specials Right Now During Tampa Bay's Burger Week

Creative Loafing's 'Tampa Bay Burger Week' is going on right now through November 13. They're teaming up with local restaurants to bring you some great deals and give back to a good cause.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 10:04:52-04

When life throws you a burger, eat it! And what better time to do that than during Creative Loafing's "Tampa Bay Burger Week."

It's going on right now through November 13. Creative Loafing teamed up with Tampa Bay area restaurants to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more. Plus, this year, a portion of proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay!

4 Rivers, who's participating in Burger Week this year, joins us with how they make 4R Brisket Burger. You can enjoy it for just $9.49 during Burger Week!

To check out all of the restaurants participating, head to TampaBayBurgerWeek.com.

