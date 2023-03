There's a new culinary experience at Sal Y Mar in Midtown Tampa! The rooftop bar offers 360-degree views of the Tampa, Westshore, and St. Petersburg skylines.

Every third Saturday of the month, you can sip & savor under the stars at their Tasting Dinner series. This is an intimate monthly chef- and sommelier-inspired multi-course dinner.

Sal Y Mar has also recently rolled out a new menu and weekend brunch.

You can find Sal Y Mar atop the Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa.