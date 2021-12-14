Imagine losing your father in your early twenties, and looking around you, not knowing what to do or where to go next. That is exactly how EmpowHERment was born. The beginning of this organization was characterized by a deep desire to connect with other women, especially in the face of trials. The women of EmpowHERment are dreamers, do-ers, mothers, entrepreneurs, students, and builders. They may be down on their luck, looking for a change, or building towards something greater than themselves

