Emmy Nomination for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift is starring as Leslie Higgins in Apple’s high rating show Ted Lasso, his work in the show has led to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Comedy Actor in a Supporting Role. Apple has scored 20 Emmys for this hit series, which makes Emmy history as the most nominated freshman comedy series ever.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:16:03-04
