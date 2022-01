Emerging Designer, Tristen Ikaika has just received a deal of $250,000 for 15% of his company from Kevin O'Leary on ABC’s Shark Tank. On January 10, 2020, Persons joined over 40,000 entrepreneurs at the Shark Tank auditions to pitch his business that would ultimately receive a deal on the popular national television show.

We talk with him to find out how he turned a kitchen spoon, into a desirable business deal for the sharks.

