Elmo is Hitting the West Coast!

Elmo talks all things Sesame Place as it opens its doors to their San Diego, CA location – its first park in over 42 years which will be the second theme park of its kind in the United States and the first on the West Coast based on the award-winning show Sesame Street®. He joins Nick Manna, Sesame Place Vice President of Entertainment to talk about the opening and all the exciting happenings at Sesame Place San Diego.
