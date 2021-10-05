Elijah J. Stacy, author of "A Small If"

Elijah Stacy was born 20 years ago with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Duchenne, a fatal muscle-wasting disease that also affected both his siblings. At the age of sixteen, to avoid agonizing surgery, he chose to endure enough physical therapy to change the shape of his own spine. It had never been done before, yet his doctor gave him “A Small If.”

Elijah’s Message:

In life when you’re given a bad hand, use it as a teaching moment to others and turn the opportunity into something positive for others.

For more information about Duchenne please visit https://www.destroyduchenne.org