El Dorado Furniture Opening New Showroom in Wesley Chapel

El Dorado Furniture is expanding in the Tampa Bay area. They're opening their first showroom in Wesley Chapel. It's a unique showroom with two stories full of beautiful furniture, mattresses, and accessories.

El Dorado Furniture is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 -- doors open at 10 a.m. Guests can get first dips on special offers, giveaways, gifts, entertainment, and much more.

You can find more information at ElDoradoFurniture.com.

This will be El Dorado's second location in the Tampa Bay area. The other is in St. Peterburg.