Egg-citing Easter Essentials

Easter Basket Essentials with Limor Suss
Posted at 9:23 AM, Mar 23, 2021
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some Easter essentials!

Find everything you need to celebrate Spring, including new home items from Fieldcrest at JCPenney and jcp.com!

Crayola’s Egg Chalk and Egg & Chick Chalk, and new Color Wonder products, are must-have items for every Easter basket!

Kinder has launched the Kinder Kalendar, an online destination featuring daily activities to help families countdown to Easter together! Don’t forget the Happy Plush Easter Gift Box and Kinder Joy 4 pack!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LS Media.

