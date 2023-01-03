Watch Now
Edison Food + Drink Lab Shows Off Some of the Dishes They Offer

A delicious tour of some new menu items!
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 16:26:45-05

New interpretations of everyday food expertly engineered into current, modern cuisine is one of the missions behind Edison: Food+ Drink Lab!

Local powerhouse and 5X James Beard Semifinalist, Chef Jeannie Pierola, leads the way as they explore flavors using the finest components, precise execution, and their collective creativity.

Edison: Food+ Drink Lab is always updating its menu. They also offer a happy hour menu on weekdays called Watercooler Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m.

For more information, head to Edison-Tampa.com.

