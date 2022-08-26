Watch Now
Eco-Friendly School Supplies from Bic

If you're still finding those last minute back-to-school items, we're showing you some eco-friendly products from Bic!
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:28:19-04

Lifestyle reporter Julie Loffredi gives us a look at the Bic Revolution product collection.

