Blue-Green Connections presents the HOPE Spot Festival! This free eco-friendly event is on February 11 at Edgewater Park in Dunedin.

The festival kicks off with a waterfront cleanup from 9 - 11am that's open to anyone. Then, there will be live entertainment, animals, plenty of food and drinks, and even a Haute Trash costume contest! There are also countless eco-friendly vendors you don't want to miss.

For more information, visit BlueGreenConn.org.