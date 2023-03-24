'Eat to Beat Your Diet' Introducing Surprising New Science of Metabolism & Weight Loss

Dr. William Li joins us to discuss his new book, "Eat to Beat Your Diet."

He introduces the surprising new science of metabolism and weight loss, revealing healthy body fat can help you lose weight; your metabolism at 60 can be the same as when you were 20; yo-yo dieting can actually benefit your health; 8-hour fasting windows can be as effective as 12-hour fasting windows; and losing just a little bit of weight can have big impacts on your health.

In his first groundbreaking book, "Eat to Beat Disease," Li explored the world of food as medicine. By eating foods you already enjoy, like tomatoes, blueberries, sourdough bread, and dark chocolate, your body activates its five health defense systems to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions.

