Eat, Drink, Putt! PopStroke Fuses Technology & Golf

PopStroke fuses technology and golf to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere. Plus, you can enjoy a variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food to enjoy on or off the course.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 05, 2023
Tiger Woods and his design team created two 18-hole putting courses, built entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course. Using only a putter, this unique golf experience can be played by anyone - no matter their ability, expertise, or whether they’ve ever held a club before.

No reservations are needed! For more information, visit PopStroke.com.

