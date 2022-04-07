Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Easy Easter Entertaining!

We talk to Sherri about some great spring products.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:34:09-04

Easter means family, fun and hosting! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great Easter entertaining and decorating ideas to host the perfect get together this Easter.

Featured Items
Decorate and get in the Easter spirit with crafts
Michaels.com

Prep your Easter morning meal
Visit JimmyDean.com for more recipe inspiration and information about where to buy

Start and end your day with coffee
Phillips.com

To find details on all of these great Easter hosting ideas head to @momhint on Instagram

