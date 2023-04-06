Easter Side Dishes on a Budget with Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay shares some great side dishes to make this Easter while staying on budget!
Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Carrots & Shallots with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze
Ingredients (x6 to x8 servings):
-1 lb. fresh Brussel sprouts, rinsed and cut in half
-3 medium to large carrots, peeled and cut into stick wedges
-10-12 thick cut slices of bacon
-1 ½ cup of wedged whole shallots
-2 oz. of balsamic glaze
-1/4 cup olive oil
-Salt & Pepper to taste
METHOD:
-Cook thick-cut bacon in 350° oven until golden brown
-Let cool, then cut bacon into medium to large size pieces, set aside
-Lightly toss Brussel sprout halves, carrot wedges, and shallots in a medium size mixing bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper
-Place in pre-heated 350° oven on a baking rack for approximately 30-40 minutes or until lightly golden brown and tender
-Place back in mixing bowl, add bacon and drizzle on balsamic glaze
-Gently toss, plate and Enjoy !!
Crispy Baked Potato Slices / Garlic & Herb Parmesan Sprinkle
Ingredients (x6 to x8 servings):
-3 to 4 medium to large pre-baked whole russet potatoes (make sure potatoes are chilled and sliced ¾ inches thick)
-3/4 inch thick disc slices
-1/4 cup olive oil
-1 teaspoon granulated garlic
-1 teaspoon paprika
-1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
-1 teaspoon dried oregano
-Salt & pepper to taste
**To finish, ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, ½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic in oil, 1 ½ teaspoons of fresh chopped thyme
METHOD:
-Take ¾ inch potato discs and place in a medium size mixing bowl
-Drizzle olive oil over the potato discs
-Mix in a separate bowl the dried oregano, paprika, smoked paprika, granulated garlic, salt & pepper
-Sprinkle seasoning blend onto both sides of the potato to evenly coat
-Place potatoes in a medium saute pan over low to medium heat
-Gently saute until lightly golden brown on both sides (approx. 3-4 minutes per side), remove from heat
-Place potatoes flat side down on a baking rack and bake in a pre-heated 350° oven for approximately 15-20 minutes or until a deep golden brown is achieved
-Remove potatoes from oven, gently place back into mixing bowl and drizzle with remaining olive oil, fresh minced garlic, chopped fresh thyme and parmesan cheese
-Gently toss to evenly coat, place on platter and enjoy !!
For more information on Feeding Tampa Bay or for more recipes, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.