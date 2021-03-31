Easter Coconut Cake with Jon Ashton

We're joined by Chef Jon Ashton to find out about the keys to making a light coconut cake. Jon shows us how to prevent a cake from forming a dome on top, how to make a lighter chocolate frosting, and what type of flour is best when making a cake!

Find this Coconut Cake Recipe and many more on Jon Ashton's website.

Coconut Cake with White Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients :

2 1/4 cups (270 grams) cake flour, sifted

1 tablespoon (15 ml) baking powder

3/4 (3 ml) teaspoon table salt

5 large egg whites

1 large egg

3/4 cup (180 ml) Coco Lopez or coconut cream (the cream used for making Piña Coladas)

4 tablespoons (60 ml) water

1 teaspoon (5 ml) vanilla extract 1

2 tablespoons (170 grams) unsalted butter (1-1/2 sticks), cut into 12 pieces, softened, but still cool

1 cup (225 grams) granulated sugar

Cake Assembly :

1/4 cup (60 ml) Malibu rum

2 cups (130 grams) coconut flakes

White Chocolate Frosting

10 ounces (283 grams) white chocolate, coarsely chopped

3 cups (720 ml) heavy cream, divided

1/4 cup (28 grams) confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon (2 ml) coconut extract

Directions : Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans with butter and dust with flour. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium-sized bowl and place to one side. In another bowl, whisk together, egg whites, egg, Coco Lopez, water and vanilla and place to one side. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium-high speed for 3 to 5 minutes, until light yellow and fluffy. With the mixer on medium speed, slowly add half of the egg mixture and turn up to high for 30-45 seconds and allow to mix in well. Once mixed, lower to medium speed, and add the other half of the mixture and turn back to high for another 1-2 minutes until the mixture looks light and airy. Turn off mixer and add flour mixture and turn mixer back on to low and mix batter. For double layer cake:

Pour the batter evenly into the 2 pans (about 1 lb. 2 oz. in each pan) and smooth the top with off-set spatula or knife. Bake in the center of oven for 18-25 minutes, or until the tops are browned and a cake tester comes out clean. Be sure to check cakes are evenly browning, some ovens require rotating tins mid baking. Remove from oven and place on cooling rack and let cakes set for 10 minutes. Once cooled, loosen cakes from sides of pans with a paring knife, invert cakes onto racks and then re-invert; cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes.

For 13 x ( Cake: Pour the batter evenly into the 9 x 13 pan and smooth the top with off-set spatula or knife. Bake in the center of oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the tops are browned and a cake tester comes out clean.