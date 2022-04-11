Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Easter and Spring Brunch Essentials

We talk about some great spring products.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:11:52-04

Limor Suss shared some Easter and Spring Brunch essentials for the season!

Synonymous with Easter, the iconic Lindt [lindt.com] GOLD BUNNY is the centerpiece for building the best Easter baskets, turning moments into magical celebrations.

Cupcake Vineyards newest collection, Signature Sweets, [cupcakevineyards.com] includes wines that are bright, 5.5% ABV and feature juicy flavors with an effervescent & delightfully sweet finish.

NuTrail [costco.com] offers a tasty high quality, Blueberry Cinnamon keto-friendly nut granola with just 3 grams of net carbs per serving and no added sugar that makes your health journey easier

Palmolive’s NEW Shake & Clean Eco-Friendly Dish Soap Starter Kit [walmart.com]

Palmolive’s NEW Shake & Clean Eco-Friendly Dish Soap Starter Kit [walmart.com]

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com