Earth-friendly and sustainable products

Sustainable products to help Mother Earth
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 15, 2021
Earth Day is right around the corner and our Beauty Expert Mickey Williams joins us to break down the basics of what makes a product earth-friendly, sustainable, and does animal-friendly count?

Check out the products mentioned in the segment below:

BYBI Strawberry Booster Facial Treatment PRICE: $9.99 SHOP:@Target

Schwarzkopf Simply Color PRICE: $9.99 SHOP: @walmart

göt2b® 2-in-1 glued® Spray Wax PRICE: $4.99 SHOP: @Walmart

Nothing New Sneaker PRICE: $95 SHOP: www.nothingnew.com

Find all these products and more at sharetheglam.com.

