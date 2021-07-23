Earth Fare has distinguished itself as a leader in the healthy foods industry by developing a unique Food Philosophy that informs every product offered in the store. This Food Philosophy is exemplified by a rigorous set of Quality Standards which ensures all products sold are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones.
Earth Fare - The Healthy Supermarket
7774 113th Street N, Seminole, FL 33772
Website: earthfare.com
Phone Number: 727-369-6767