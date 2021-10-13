Earth Fare Serving up the Best Tailgate Experience

Football season is here and Earth Fare has everything you need to serve up the best tailgating experience!

Earth Fare is all about healthy convenience and offers many items that are ready to take & bake, giving you more time to enjoy the big game. Earth Fare will feature a variety of delicious items and offer helpful tips that will help you throw the best tailgating party on the block!

Earth Fare is now open in Seminole! Earth Fare provides the cleanest, highest quality ingredients to you and your family every day, in every aisle. ALL of our food is free of ingredients found on our Boot List and adheres to our unparalleled Food Philosophy. Shop Smart and Live Healthy with Earth Fare by scanning the QR code for $10 off your $50 purchase!

Earth Fare

7774 113th Street, North Seminole, FL 3772

Phone: 727-369-6767

Website: earthfare.com

Check the QR code to show on screen at the end of the segment. Viewers will scan the QR code to receive $10 off $50 purchase. Offer valid 10/13-10/19.