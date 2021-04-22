Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great Earth Day-friendly finds!

SodaStream has partnered with the PangeaSeed Foundation, a global, ocean conservation non-profit, to support Earth Day with the Art for Action Special Edition Fizzi, 10% of the profits from sales will be donated to clean oceans!

Tea you can feel good about: Pukka Herbs offers organic and ethically sourced herbal teas in packaging that comes from renewable sources and is recyclable!

Garnier’s all-new Green Labs Serum Cream formula combines three products into one, are vegan, and free of parabens, mineral oils and dyes, are created in 100% renewable electricity facilities and are also packaged in 100% PCR materials, excluding the pump.

Rhyme & Reason is an eco-friendly, dermatologist-approved, sustainable haircare brand that is as passionate about the planet as they are about amazing hair, available exclusively at Target.

