Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ear, Nose and Throat Associates

items.[0].videoTitle
ENT Associates
Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:50:47-05

If you live in Florida, you know it’s ALWAYS allergy season… and now, on top of that, cold and flu season is knocking on the door… which means your odds of having to deal with a runny nose and congestion are about to go WAY up. If you’re prone to these sort of issue like I am, you’re going to be excited to meet our next guest, Dr. Matthew Clavenna, an ENT doctor with Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. He is a sinus and nasal expert with years of experience, and he’s going to help us all follow our noses back to better health.

For more information about Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, Call 727-441-3588 or visit: www.ENTFLORIDA.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com