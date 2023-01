The Dunedin Film Festival kicks off this week and this year, it's all about peace, love, and cinema!

Cameron Ilan, president of the Dunedin Film Festival, joined us to talk about what it's all about and what you can expect. He's also the director of the film "Beacon City," which will be screening on opening night.

The Dunedin Film Festival runs from January 12 - 15. For more information, check out DunedinFilmFestival.org.