It's the new year, so many of us are looking for some new adventures. If you haven't spent much time in Dunedin, check this out!

Dunedin Bike Tours will give you an up close and personal view of everything this small town has to offer. They offer a 3.5-hour bike tour where an expert guide will take you to about 8-10 stops at historic locations.

Tours are $50, or $35 if you bring your own bike.

For more information or to book your tour, visit ClearwaterBeach.Tours.