Dugout Mugs™ are baseball bat drinking mugs! Our bat mugs were created for one reason, and one reason ONLY… Give baseball fans, baseball players, and baseball parents a new & awesome way to enjoy the game they love so much!

We sit down with Randall Thompson, the Founder and President and Kris Dehnert, the Co-founder and CEO to learn what sparked this idea, see their new products they have coming out plus where you can get your own!

