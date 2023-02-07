Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Duffy's Sports Grill Getting Ready for the Big Game

The Big Game is this weekend on February 12, and while traditionally it has been watched at home, more and more people want to get out and watch it together! The Big Game has become one of Duffy's Sports Grill's busiest days of the year.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 14:14:02-05

The Big Game is this weekend on February 12, and while traditionally it has been watched at home, more and more people want to get out and watch it together!

The Big Game has become one of Duffy's Sports Grill's busiest days of the year. So much so, guests need to reserve their seats to enjoy their Big Game Experience.

Duffy's Sports Grill joined us in our kitchen to show off some of what they're offering this year, plus some tips on making sliders at home!

For more information, visit DuffysMVP.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com