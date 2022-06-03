Watch
Drizly Has Father's Day Gift Ideas For You!

We talk about some great Father's Day gifts.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:42:07-04

Just in time to celebrate Dad, we’ve got the scoop on top-shelf spirits gifts you can do right from the comfort of home. With Drizly, all you need is your phone or a computer, so whether you need a last-minute gift that will arrive the same day, or just some early gifting inspiration, we’ve got you covered when it comes to making Dad’s Day special.

Head of consumer insights Liz Paquette from Drizly, the largest alcohol ecommerce and on-demand delivery platform, will share her picks of Dad-favorite spirits brands, such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, Rémy Martin XO and more. Ideal for dads who fancy themselves home mixologists, whiskey aficionados, or simply love to raise a glass of something special with their loved ones.

