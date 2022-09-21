DripDrop Provides an Easy Way to Get Hydrated

Dehydration is definitely an issue we face here in Tampa year-round. Many of us struggle to stay hydrated in the heat, while working out, when traveling, or just in our day-to-day lives.

Wellness expert Grace Gold joins us to tell us more about DripDrop, a delicious and easy way to get hydrated.

DripDrop is a doctor-developed electrolyte powder with a patented formula that provides fast and effective dehydration relief. It's loaded with three times the electrolytes and half the sugar of your average sports drink.

It comes in sticks that you can just open into a bottle or glass of water, and there are lots of flavors to choose from!

You can find DripDrop at Publix, Walmart, and Amazon. You can also purchase it directly at DripDrop.com where you can use the code DDTampa20 for 20% off.