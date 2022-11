Dreamworks Animation and Unicef have teamed up for GabbysKidPowerChallenge.com, a program that gives kids the power to make a positive impact for children in need around the world.

We're getting more information about the partnership and the show's newly released season from Laila Lockhart Kraner, who plays Gabby, and Michele Walsh from Unicef USA.

For more information, visit GabbysKidPowerChallenge.com.