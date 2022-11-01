Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'DRACULA' Slays the Box Office at the Straz Center

Halloween may be over, but "DRACULA" continues to slay the box office at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 10:11:52-04

Halloween may be over, but "DRACULA" continues to slay the box office at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

This production is a sleek, sexy adaptation of the iconic Bram Stoker novel and has been wowing capacity crowds for the past few weeks as the company's best-selling show of all time.

As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances — in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate.

You can watch "DRACULA" at the Jobsite Theater until November 13. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to JobsiteTheater.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com