'DRACULA' Slays the Box Office at the Straz Center

Halloween may be over, but "DRACULA" continues to slay the box office at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

This production is a sleek, sexy adaptation of the iconic Bram Stoker novel and has been wowing capacity crowds for the past few weeks as the company's best-selling show of all time.

As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances — in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate.

You can watch "DRACULA" at the Jobsite Theater until November 13. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to JobsiteTheater.org.