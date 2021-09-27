It’s 1983 – the evening before Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, each caught in their own failure-to-launch. This enticing juxtaposition thrusts the women into the space of their uncharted desires where they bump against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of women trying to live authentically.

Dr. Ride's American Beach House plays the Straz Center Sep. 29 - Oct. 10 in a Jobsite Theater production.

Get your tickets here: https://www.jobsitetheater.org/dr-ridesamerican-beach-house/