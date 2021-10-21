Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde at Jobsite Theater

On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, Henry Jekyll’s experiments with exotic “powders and tinctures” have brought forth his other self: Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. When dastardly Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for her life and decides to end his experiments—but Hyde has other ideas. The two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who remains.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Straz Center's Jaeb Theater
Oct. 20 - Nov. 14. 8pm Thu - Sat, 4pm Sun.
Tickets start at $29.50
Visit: jobsitetheater.org