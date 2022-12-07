Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dr. Doni Provides Quick Tips to Master Your Holiday Stress

The holidays can be a stressful time! Dr. Doni joins us to provide some quick tips to master your holiday stress.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 10:27:16-05

During the holidays, our stressors tend to go through the roof, and stress and depression have skyrocketed in the last couple of years – affecting all ages and all groups of people.

Dr. Doni Wilson is a naturopathic doctor, national stress expert, and author of "Master Your Stress, Reset Your Health. For more than 22 years, she has helped thousands of patients overcome health challenges and achieve wellness by using specific strategies that address the whole body and ultimately resolve the underlying causes of distress.

She joins us to walk us through her proven Stress Recovery Protocol, SelfC.A.R.E, which identifies how stress uniquely affects you as an individual and uses epigenetics to reoptimize your health. She says stress is not a one-size-fits-all - everyone has their unique stress type.

You can take her stress quiz at DoctorDoni.com/Stress-Quiz. You can also find her new book "Master Your Stress, Reset Your Health" at DoctorDoni.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com