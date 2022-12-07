Dr. Doni Provides Quick Tips to Master Your Holiday Stress

During the holidays, our stressors tend to go through the roof, and stress and depression have skyrocketed in the last couple of years – affecting all ages and all groups of people.

Dr. Doni Wilson is a naturopathic doctor, national stress expert, and author of "Master Your Stress, Reset Your Health. For more than 22 years, she has helped thousands of patients overcome health challenges and achieve wellness by using specific strategies that address the whole body and ultimately resolve the underlying causes of distress.

She joins us to walk us through her proven Stress Recovery Protocol, SelfC.A.R.E, which identifies how stress uniquely affects you as an individual and uses epigenetics to reoptimize your health. She says stress is not a one-size-fits-all - everyone has their unique stress type.

You can take her stress quiz at DoctorDoni.com/Stress-Quiz. You can also find her new book "Master Your Stress, Reset Your Health" at DoctorDoni.com.