Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dr. Dinar Sajan Helping Take Care of Your Mental Health

Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the U.S. Dr. Dinar Sajan joins us to tell us what she can do for you.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:07:07-05

Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the U.S. and more than 50% of adults will be diagnosed with some type of disorder during that time.

Joining us is Dr. Dinar Sajan, chief medical officer from Health & Psychiatry, one of Florida's largest mental health care providers. She completed her psychiatry residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one of the top psychiatric programs in the world.

If you're interested in learning more about taking care of your mental health, visit HealthAndPsychiatry.com or call them at (833) 377-2526.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com